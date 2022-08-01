This AMD RX 6700 graphics card costs just £299 after a CCL discount code

I was going to head in a different direction for my second deals post of the night, but when I spotted this deal on a great mid-range AMD graphics card I knew I had to double-dip on CCL's excellent summer sale.

The British retailer is offering the AMD RX 6700 for £299 when you use code AFF15, bringing a PowerColor Fighter OC model down to the lowest price we've seen for this class of card. The 6700 is a strong contender for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and this factory overclocked model ought to outperform other options in the field.

Note that this isn't the RX 6700 XT, which was announced earlier than its non-XT sibling. The vanilla RX 6700 is a slightly cut-down version of the bigger card, with lower clock speeds, fewer compute cores and less VRAM. However, that also translates into a more affordable price point and more modest power requirements, so there's a decent argument for choosing this over the more powerful XT model. We've not reviewed the RX 6700 - and I've not done so for Digital Foundry either - but based on the specs we can expect that this is within seven percent of the RX 6700 XT in terms of frame-rates, and that's borne out in the few reviews that exist for this card.

Given that RX 6700 XT models start at £383 - reduced to £368 with the same AFF15 code - you're paying 23% more for the XT model but only getting 7% extra performance, so the non-XT is by far the better choice!

I reckon this is a really good option for anyone with a 1080p or 1440p monitor - especially with the advent of FSR 2.0 which boosts frame-rates as well as DLSS while producing broadly comparable image quality in the few games that support both options.

If you rate this deal too, let me know in the comments! Is this about the right level of price to performance? I'm always curious to hear what you're on the lookout for, so do let me know!