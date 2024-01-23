If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This Asus Mini ITX motherboard is perfect for SFF Ryzen 7000/8000 PCs

PCIe 5.0, DDR5, two NVMe slots and WiFi included.

Asus ROG STRIX B650E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard
Image credit: Asus
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Dear reader, are you - like everyone else I know - keen to build a small form factor PC? If so, you'll probably want a Mini ITX AM5 motherboard, and this one from Asus is one of the very best available: the Asus ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi. It cost £329.99 last year, but now it's on sale from Amazon UK for just £239.99 - a £90 savings and still £30 cheaper than Asus' official web store.

Mini ITX motherboards often come at a premium, especially AM5 motherboards suitable for Ryzen 7000 and 8000 CPUs, so the £240 price point is fairly reasonable all things considered. You get a board with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support in the x16 slot and in one M.2 slot, plus a second PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot for a second NVMe SSD. There's also fast WiFi 6E and 2.5-gigabit ethernet for networking, six USB-A ports and two USB-C port for connectivity, plus HDMI (or USB-C DisplayPort) for the integrated graphics capabilities in (almost) all Ryzen 7000 and 8000 CPUs.

Altogether, this is a really well put together motherboard that strikes the right balance between a premium design and features and an affordable price point. If I was building a SFF PC today, this is the motherboard I'd choose without a shadow of a doubt!

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments