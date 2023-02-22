This Asus RX 6700 XT graphics card is down to £372

Another day, another drop on AMD graphics cards. This time is special though, as it's one of the best value points on the current Team Red GPU hierarchy, the RX 6700 XT, and it's also a top-rated Asus Dual design. It was previously retailing for around £400, but now it's dropped at Amazon to £372.54, a very reasonable price for this level of performance.

As well as being the amusingly named 'STD Edition', this GPU ought to offer excellent performance thanks to a balanced two-fan design that is still relatively compact, but thick enough to deal with the heat kicked off by this tier of graphics hardware.

In terms of the RX 6700 XT more generally, it's a solid graphics card - as the RPS review attests. Here's how we described it late last year:

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is an excellent 1440p graphics card, offering strong rasterised performance, a good image upscaler in FSR 2 and relatively cool and quiet operation. The card is much stronger pound for pound than its closest Nvidia competition, the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, with the latter remaining at surprisingly high prices due to the ultrapremium RTX 4080 and 4090 Team Green has launched so far.

Things haven't changed much since then, with the RX 6700 XT continuing to offer better rasterised performance per pound than its nearest Nvidia counterpart, albeit falling behind in ray tracing performance and lacking DLSS - although FSR 2 continues to improve in leaps and bounds, particularly in terms of uptake.

So if you're in the mood to upgrade your GPU and don't want to wait for an RX 7000 model to enter mid-range airspace, this is a great shout.