This Asus RX 7900 XTX OC graphics card is down to £869 in the UK

AMD's top-flight graphics card, the RX 7900 XTX, is down to £869 when you buy it on Tech Next Day while using code TND-10. This is the lowest price we've spotted for AMD's fastest GPU since it launched last year and a great deal for a card that originally retailed for north of £999.

This particular model is the Asus Tuf Gaming OC design, which has been well-rated for its thermal efficiency and performance. However, this is a big card, so it's worth checking its dimensions (352.9 x 158.2 x 72.6mm) versus your case to ensure that it will fit, especially in smaller Micro ATX or Mini ATX enclosures.

I've been testing the RX 7900 XTX with my main work PC over the past couple of months, and I've come away largely impressed with what AMD has wrought here. Performance isn't quite up there with Nvidia's flagship RTX 4090 GPU, but you do get exceedingly similar rasterised performance to their second-tier unit, the RTX 4080. That is more than enough for comfortable gaming at resolutions up to 4K, with FSR 2 proving a performant upscaling solution that trades image quality for higher frame-rates - potentially allowing you to turn on some more impactful visual niceties.

RT performance remains a bugbear for AMD, but with this level of power on hand you're at least getting a similar experience to mid-range Nvidia hardware of the same generation, which is significantly better than AMD's prior-gen efforts.

AMD's software features also continue to evolve, with FSR 2 being adopted into a larger number of games and features like Boost offering some unique ways to ensure high performance when it's needed most.

If you're building a high-end gaming rig and you want to go all-AMD, this RX 7900 XTX is an awesome graphics card for the job and well worth it at this reduced price.