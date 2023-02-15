This basic monitor arm is down to $22.79 after two coupon codes

It's rare to see a double discount deal on Amazon, but today that's exactly what's happened with this promotion on the Irongear Single Monitor Arm. It normally retails for $75.99, but you can tick a 50% off coupon on the product page and use code 2YXE4T73 to knock the price down to just $22.79 - an incredibly low asking price for a solid budget option that can handle even ultrawide monitors up to 26.4lbs/12kg.

Looking elsewhere on Amazon.com, it's hard to find anything in the same ballpark. There's a $36 Huanuo monitor arm (after a $3 coupon) or a $33 North Bayou monitor arm, but nothing else below $30, let alone nearly $20. The monitor arm looks solid too, with that 26.4lbs (aka 12kg) rating, good flexibility and a simple but effective side clamp or drill-through design.

Monitor arms have become absolutely essential for me - I think I have around five different ones in various corners of the house, for my main PC, test rigs and my wife's computer. After trying one, it's hard to go back to a stand, as it's just so pleasant to be able to plunk your keyboard, mouse, speakers - or ramen, or whatever - down right underneath the screen. It's also great for positioning multiple screens closely together, rotating screens to portrait mode and just generally getting a lot more flexibility in terms of positioning.

We'd expect higher-tier monitor arms, like the excellent AmazonBasics lineup made by Ergotron, to offer better adjustability, more stability and overall improved operation, but the cheapest option here is $110 - not exactly a close competitor. Therefore, if you're on a budget, this reduced monitor arm could make a ton of sense.

What do you think - do you trust no-name monitor arms or do you stick to more established brands? What are you using at home? Let me know in the comments below - I'd be curious to hear your thoughts.