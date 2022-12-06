If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This Core i9 Dell gaming laptop is down to $1169.99 after a $1030 discount

RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD and a 1440p 165Hz 16-in display.
Dell G16 7620 Gaming Laptop

I'll be quick with this one because there are just a few units available - but this top-tier Dell G16 gaming laptop is more than $1000 cheaper than it was before. This 16-in G16 gaming laptop is equipped with an RTX 3070 Ti, 12th-gen Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It normally costs $2200, but now it costs $1169.99, because reasons. So: great deal, maybe move fast if you're interested. Here's the link:

The Dell G16 is generally considered to be a pretty great gaming laptop, especially this flagship model which comes with the latest gaming CPU and GPU combo.

The 16-in screen is also a highlight, with a QHD (2560x1440) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. I really like these screens, because they're high resolution enough that they appear sharp, but not so high resolution enough that you have any trouble powering them with even a high-end laptop GPU.

The only thing left to say is that the title and description of the laptop do state that it is this spec, but the auto-generated stat blocks on the site say it's a much weaker model. Regardless, you can see from the price history that this SKU was selling for $2200 previously, and Amazon are generally very good with returns if you're sent something that doesn't match the description - if I was in the US, I'd jump on this, but your appetite for risk may vary.

Hope this helps, and see you soon for another deal!

