This Dell G15 gaming laptop is £532 with an RTX 3050 Ti, Core i5 and 512GB SSD

A strong entry-level gaming laptop is down to a bargain basement price today. The Dell G15 offers an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Core i5 10200H processor, 512GB SSD, 120Hz screen and normally costs £849 - but today you can use code VOUCHERCODES8 to get this 1080p gaming laptop for £532.

The Dell G15 is a well-equipped laptop in general you'd have to say, with its current-gen RTX graphics card unlocking future-proofing RTX and DLSS functionality and a powerful 10th-gen Core i5, backed by a 1080p 120Hz screen, 8GB of memory (easily upgradeable to 16GB) and a roomy 512GB NVMe SSD. The G15 drew plaudits last year for its 'gaming, but not too gaming' design, and with specs like these, you'll be thrilled to pick it up for a mite over £500. Throw in an extra stick of RAM for ~£30, and you'll be sitting pretty with a heck of a lot of laptop for the money.

What else can we say about this laptop? It looks pretty good for the money, with a trim design that doesn't look out of place in an office, and has plenty of ports including three USB-A ports, one USB-C, ethernet, HDMI and a headphone jack. Unfortunately you do miss out on Thunderbolt with the RTX 3050 Ti model - this is only standard on the RTX 3060 spec and above.

Overall though, given the price you can't really complain. I'd say that it's still worth to save up to around the £1000 mark for the best bang for your buck - something like an RTX 3060 is achieveble at £750 and RTX 3070 is generally around ~£1100 - but not everyone has the luxury of such a big budget. If around £500 is what you've got, I don't think you'll find better than this!