If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This dual monitor arm holds two 32-inch monitors and costs $15

An incredible deal for the Ergear EGCM1 dual monitor stand.

Ergear Dual Monitor Stand for 13 to 32 inch, Heavy Duty Fully Adjustable Monitor Stand
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Monitor arms are brilliant. I've got three in my office, somehow, where they elevate my screens above my desk so that I can use all of the space below for my keyboard, mouse and other knicknacks without needing to awkwardly position things around the base of a monitor stand. They're a total game-changer that I couldn't go without - and thanks to this deal on Amazon US, soon you won't have to either.

You can currently pick up a dual-monitor stand that accommodates two monitors up to 32 inches in size or 17.6 pounds in weight for just $15 when you use code LHEMYSVN and you're an Amazon Prime member. That's an incredible deal for a dual monitor arm that normally costs $46 and comes with over 15,000 ratings with an average score of 90%.

The advantage of a dual monitor arm like this is that you can place two of the same (or similarly-sized) monitors right next to each other for a clean, seamless look. The monitor arm is height-adjustable, allowing you to affix each monitor at a comfortable position, with joints allowing you to fine-tune that positioning. You can even rotate your monitors to portrait mode if you prefer, which can be awesome for coding, web browsing and writing documents.

The monitor arm clamps onto your desk with a simple C-clamp, or can be affixed using a grommet if you're happy to drill a hole in your desk. I've been using clamped monitors for years, and have never had any issues - even with relatively flimsy wooden desks from Ikea.

Overall, this is an awesome price for a monitor stand of this size and quality, so do consider picking it up while this discount is still available - I can't imagine it'll last too long.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch