This early Elden Ring boss is a forgettable but important teacher

First things first, this is SPOILER TERRITORY. Please do not read any more of this article if you're sensitive to Elden Ring SPOILERS. What are you doing?! Get OUT! Out I said. Oh – you're still here? Presumably that means you don't care for a spoiler or two. Okay, that works for me.

I'd like to wax lyrical about a good boss in Elden Ring, if you don't mind. He's a beastman, of sorts, who awaits you at the end of a castle. But more than that, he's an optional challenge that both leaves a lasting impression and doesn't at the same time.