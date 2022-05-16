If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is £370 - a new low-water mark

A good price for a high-end Ventus 2X model.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Senior Staff Writer, Digital Foundry
Published on

RTX 3060 graphics cards are getting more affordable. Last month we celebrated the RTX 3060 reaching £390, and now an even better model from MSI has hit a new low price at Ebuyer in the UK: £370.

The RTX 3060 is the most affordable RTX 30-series graphics card, making it a popular choice amongst folks with 1080p or 1440p monitors. You get excellent RT performance compared to AMD's higher-tier alternatives, while DLSS allows you to boost frame-rates without sacrificing image quality - something that AMD are now beginning to mirror with FSR 2.0. The RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 tend to offer better frame-rates per pound, but the RTX 3060 gets special compensation for being by far the cheapest Nvidia option from this generation.

So is this MSI Ventus 2X model good? It's a mid-range option with a compact frame, making it a good choice for smaller PCs like Mini ITX builds or GPU enclosures - but perfectly compatible with larger PCs too. It has the normal complement of ports - one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4 - and the thermal solution should be more than adequate for this level of card. MSI's cards tend to be well regarded, if not quite on the same level as someone like EVGA, so if the price is right I'd comfortable recommending this one!

In any case, that's all for now. Thanks for joining us and we'll catch you tomorrow for more #dealz!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Senior Staff Writer, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More Deals

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch