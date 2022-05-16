This MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is £370 - a new low-water mark

RTX 3060 graphics cards are getting more affordable. Last month we celebrated the RTX 3060 reaching £390, and now an even better model from MSI has hit a new low price at Ebuyer in the UK: £370.

The RTX 3060 is the most affordable RTX 30-series graphics card, making it a popular choice amongst folks with 1080p or 1440p monitors. You get excellent RT performance compared to AMD's higher-tier alternatives, while DLSS allows you to boost frame-rates without sacrificing image quality - something that AMD are now beginning to mirror with FSR 2.0. The RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 tend to offer better frame-rates per pound, but the RTX 3060 gets special compensation for being by far the cheapest Nvidia option from this generation.

So is this MSI Ventus 2X model good? It's a mid-range option with a compact frame, making it a good choice for smaller PCs like Mini ITX builds or GPU enclosures - but perfectly compatible with larger PCs too. It has the normal complement of ports - one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4 - and the thermal solution should be more than adequate for this level of card. MSI's cards tend to be well regarded, if not quite on the same level as someone like EVGA, so if the price is right I'd comfortable recommending this one!

In any case, that's all for now. Thanks for joining us and we'll catch you tomorrow for more #dealz!