This Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $1400 off for Black Friday

This Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $1400 off for Black FridayThin laptop, thick cut
I was toiling away in the Black Friday deal mines when I uncovered one that our US friends might particularly appreciate: a titantic $1400 off the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced. This slimline gaming laptop, complete with a 300Hz IPS display, is now only $1600 – close to half price, which is an even bigger deal when the MSRP is the same as a serviceable used car.
What’s the catch? The closest thing is probably a duo somewhat older components, namely an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. Even so, that’s still an incredibly potent combination for $1400, and the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q will have no trouble tearing through frames at the display’s native 1080p resolution. Most gaming laptops with this GPU tend to cost upwards of $2000, even with the newer RTX 3000 series laptop GPUs out as well, so the Blade 15 Advanced is already a good deal on those terms.
With a 1TB NVMe SSD as standard, you also won’t need to factor in the cost of a storage upgrade. And, also unlike a lot of high-end gaming laptops, the Blade 15 Advanced isn’t something you’d be embarrassed to pull out on a plane. With the possible exception of Razer’s ever-present snake logo on the lid, this model follows the Blade tradition of simple, tasteful aesthetics, as well as a nicely thin chassis that helps with portability. I’ve used a few different Razer Blade models in my time, and never felt like this commitment to slimness compromised build quality in any way.
So, yeah, this is a fine deal even with some previous-gen parts. Should you be holding out for an RTX 3000 series-equipped bargain, may I also recommend this Razer Blade 14, which has an RTX 3070 and is down to $2001 from $2200?
Black Friday is upon us, and you can already find plenty more offers in our main Black Friday deals hub. We're also keeping track of the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals, the best Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals and many more, so stay tuned for fresh savings as they appear.