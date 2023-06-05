This RTX 3070 Ti HP Omen 16 gaming laptop dropped from £1629 to £972

With the arrival of Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards in gaming laptops, models with previous-gen RTX 30-series cards are becoming super-affordable. Now you can get even high-models for less than £1000, including this HP Omen machine which includes a 16.1-inch 1440p 165Hz display, RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and Ryzen 7 6800H CPU for £972 on Amazon.

The same machine retailed for £1629 in March this year, so this is a huge bargain - especially given that this is still hugely a powerful machine for 1440p gaming. The spec even includes a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so it's a convincing machine from top to bottom.

I'm a massive fan of these 1440p 165Hz IPS panels that have become available in gaming laptops over the past couple of years, as they offer a huge upgrade in visual detail over same-size 1080p displays without being as impossible to drive as 4K screens used to be back in the day. Combined with a high refresh rate that benefits fast-paced games and general responsiveness, and you get a much better experience than was possible on gaming laptops even a few years back.

With a mobile RTX 3070 Ti graphics card on board, you're looking at excellent performance for 1080p or 1440p gaming - and in fact, Jarrod'sTech looked at the RTX 3070 Ti versus the new RTX 4070... and the last-gen option was actually marginally faster on average in a 25-game test suite, delivering around 77fps in recent titles at maximum settings (with DLSS if offered).

Here's the Jarrod'sTech comparison.

Reviews for the laptop in general are strong too, with reviewers being impressed with gaming performance (with 115W TGP), the aesthetics of the machine and its slim build, with some negative points being its noise at max tilt and some users reporting issues with the trackpad. Given Amazon's reputation for customer service, I'd be happy to get this and test it out at least, especially given that I'd be using a mouse for gaming anyway!

What do you think of this deal - it's pretty darn good, right? Do you rate HP Omen laptops? Let me know in the comments below and stay tuned for more deals over the week ahead!