This RTX 3080 graphics card costs £660 - just £10 above RRP for a triple-fan card

RTX 3080 graphics cards have hit a new low-water mark on Ebay, where a 10% off code (HOT10) has brought them to £660. This is the price for a Zotac Trinity model, but if you prefer Inno3D's designs then you can get one of their cards for just £10 more. Either way, you get an impressive level of performance for half the price that some were paying just a few months ago.

The RTX 3080 is currently our top high-end graphics card pick, as its 4K gaming performance eclipses that of lesser cards while costing far less per frame than the RTX 3080 12GB, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 or RTX 3090 Ti - which are all only modestly faster for a massive price increase.

The RTX 3080 also comes with a better feature set than competing AMD cards, including an AI upscaler (DLSS) supported in a wider range of games, better performing hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RTX) and a more useful video encoder (NVEnc). AMD has made big strides on this front lately with the release of FSR 2.0, but DLSS remains the better option supported by a much longer list of games.

Of course, the elephant in the room is that these cards are still being sold above RRP (albeit by only £10, far less than we've seen over the past two years), and new cards are on the way. However, rumours suggest that Nvidia is delaying the launch of its 40-series cards amidst depressed demand, with some rumour mongers suggesting that we'll only see a ludicrously-expensive RTX 4090 released this year.

However things go, getting a new RTX 3080 for more-or-less RRP is not a terrible idea if it means opting out of the rush for new GPUs, but you ought to research the question yourself and work out what makes sense for your situation. If you have any questions, do let me know in the comments below!