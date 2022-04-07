This RTX 3080 graphics card costs just £860 in the UK

Nvidia's RTX 3080 is the most powerful GPU recommended in our roundup of the best graphics cards, as it offers a ton more performance than the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti - without the huge expense of the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 or RTX 3090 Ti. Therefore, it's extremely exciting to see the RTX 3080 available at Laptops Direct for a recent low price of £860, some £100 below the cheapest RTX 3080 card on Amazon.

The RTX 3080 is likely a card you're already familiar with if you clicked on this post, but it's worth bearing in mind exactly where this card stacks up compared to the RTX 3080 Ti, which is available at Scan for £1049. Katharine's RTX 3080 Ti review showed results around 10% ahead for the Ti over the vanilla 3080, so you'd expect to pay around 10% more for it. Right now, you're paying 22% extra for that Ti badge, so I'd say that this 3080 is the better value option.

Elsewhere, there's little to detract from this deal that I can find. Palit aren't the best-known manufacturer, but they produce thermal solutions that perform quite well, often eclipsing the efforts of bigger brands like Gigabyte or Zotac while costing less. Laptops Direct are also not as big a retailer as Amazon, but they've existed for decades and have a good reputation for customer service, backed up with high ratings on Reevoo and TrustPilot - for whatever that's worth.

If you do pick up this card, make sure your power supply is up to snuff. Nvidia recommend a 750W unit for the 3080, but you can get away with a 650W model if your other components are relatively power-efficient. Their calculation is based on a 10900K system, so most AMD Ryzen processors, even the latest Ryzen 5000 series, tend to consume far less power. (I did spot some good deals on PSUs recently, including a 1000W 80+ Platinum rated unit available in 'Like New' condition on Amazon for £142.38, reduced to £113.90 at checkout, or a Corsair 750W unit for £65, so do have a look to see what's out there.)

In any case, I'd better hit publish on this post before it goes out of stock. Thanks for joining us and we'll catch you for more deals next week!