This RTX 3080 Ti + 12900K pre-built gaming PC is $1250 at Woot

In the market for a pre-built gaming PC? Right now you can pick up a refurbished MSI model with an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, a water-cooled Intel Core i9 12900KF processor, 64GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB NVMe SSD for just $1249.99 at Woot. This PC uses standard parts for upgradeability and comes with a 180-day MSI warranty. All in all, it's a ton of computer for the money, and the best-specced gaming PC we can find at this price point.

In terms of the build, there's very little to complain about here. The RTX 3080 Ti remains a capable GPU in 2023, equivalent to around an RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti, and it's backed with a Core i9 12900KF processor cooled with a 240mm MSI Liquid 240 AiO, offering exceptional performance for both gaming and content creation, courtesy of its 16-core 24-thread design. 64GB of quad-channel DDR5-4800 memory is more than you'll need for gaming, but could come in handy for video production or other more RAM-intensive tasks.

The 2TB NVMe SSD is not specified, but even a lower-end PCIe 3.0 unit should provide good gaming performance - and SSDs are so cheap now that you could easily stick a second drive in the (unspecified) MSI ATX Z690 motherboard. Other listings for the same model also mention a 2TB SATA HDD, so you may get some extra storage space as well - and again, these are an inexpensive and easy upgrade.

Other specs not given in the listing are an 850W 80+ Gold rated power supply, giving you the capability to fit up to an RTX 4090 in future. The case is an MSI Gungir 112R with ARGB lighting; again this is a standard design so it can fit any number of off-the-shelf components - unlike machines from Dell or HP that often use weird motherboard layouts and cases that you may need to take an angle grinder to in order to fit standard-sized parts.

All in all, it's hard to find anything close to this in terms of value, so if the 180-day MSI warranty suits you, I'd say this is an awesome bargain.