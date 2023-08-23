If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This RTX 3080 Ti + 12900K pre-built gaming PC is $1250 at Woot

It's a refurb, but the parts are exceptional for the money - and there's a 180-day MSI warranty.

MSI AEGIS RS 12TF-252US
Image credit: MSI/Rock Paper Shotgun
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

In the market for a pre-built gaming PC? Right now you can pick up a refurbished MSI model with an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, a water-cooled Intel Core i9 12900KF processor, 64GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB NVMe SSD for just $1249.99 at Woot. This PC uses standard parts for upgradeability and comes with a 180-day MSI warranty. All in all, it's a ton of computer for the money, and the best-specced gaming PC we can find at this price point.

In terms of the build, there's very little to complain about here. The RTX 3080 Ti remains a capable GPU in 2023, equivalent to around an RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti, and it's backed with a Core i9 12900KF processor cooled with a 240mm MSI Liquid 240 AiO, offering exceptional performance for both gaming and content creation, courtesy of its 16-core 24-thread design. 64GB of quad-channel DDR5-4800 memory is more than you'll need for gaming, but could come in handy for video production or other more RAM-intensive tasks.

The 2TB NVMe SSD is not specified, but even a lower-end PCIe 3.0 unit should provide good gaming performance - and SSDs are so cheap now that you could easily stick a second drive in the (unspecified) MSI ATX Z690 motherboard. Other listings for the same model also mention a 2TB SATA HDD, so you may get some extra storage space as well - and again, these are an inexpensive and easy upgrade.

Other specs not given in the listing are an 850W 80+ Gold rated power supply, giving you the capability to fit up to an RTX 4090 in future. The case is an MSI Gungir 112R with ARGB lighting; again this is a standard design so it can fit any number of off-the-shelf components - unlike machines from Dell or HP that often use weird motherboard layouts and cases that you may need to take an angle grinder to in order to fit standard-sized parts.

All in all, it's hard to find anything close to this in terms of value, so if the 180-day MSI warranty suits you, I'd say this is an awesome bargain.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch