This RTX 4060 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is down to £1150 with this discount code

Lenovo's Legion laptop line looks lovely, and today the Legion 5 Slim gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 graphics card and Ryzen 7 7840HS processor has been discounted from £1500 to £1150 with code MEGADEAL111. That's one of the best prices we've seen for this spec - if not the outright best; that's reserved for Black Friday - and well worth considering if you're in the market for a high-end gaming laptop.

This is a strong spec for the money, so let's take a closer look, starting at the screen. Here, you get a 2560x1600 (16:10 aspect ratio) IPS display. It can get up to 350 nits in brightness, hits 100% of the sRGB gamut for content creation and reaches 165Hz for responsive gaming. I love these extra tall 16:10 screens, as they provide some much-needed extra screen real estate when working or playing UI-heavy games - and the move from 1920x1080 to 2560x1600 screens has been a revelation too, with the improved pixel density bringing a marked boost to text clarity and overall detail. It used to be rare to see anything beyond 1080p 60Hz at gaming laptops near the £1000 mark, so to be getting an upgrade in several areas is great.

Elsewhere, this gaming laptop is well-appointed. The current-gen Ryzen 7 7840HS processor provides good gaming performance and has eight cores and 16 threads for multi-tasking, making it a good choice for video production or 3D rendering. This backed with 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which speeds up CPU-limited tasks and ensures you have plenty of storage space available respectively.

The Legion 5 Slim gets good reviews too, with Notebook Check giving it an 88% rating overall. They pointed to the laptop's genuinely slim design compared to the Legion 5 Pro, a huge amount of I/O on the rear and sides (including 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, gigabit ethernet, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader and 3.5mm headset) and the excellent display we already mentioned. However, the publication does report lower GPU performance than the full-fat Legion 5 Pro, on the order of 15-25% - so if you need maximum performance in AAA games at 1440p, the thicker chassis of the Pro model is worth the sacrifice (and the higher price). For lighter gaming and an emphasis on design and portability though, the Slim model seems like a great shout - especially at this reduced price.