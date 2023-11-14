This RTX 4070 + Ryzen 7600X prebuilt gaming PC is cheaper than building it yourself

Want a high-end gaming PC for a reasonable price? Stormforce Gaming are offering an RTX 4070 desktop equipped with a Ryzen 5 7600X processor, 32GB of DDR5 and a 2TB NVMe SSD for £1160, which is less money than these components cost to buy to assemble a matching computer yourself.

Putting the same components into the PCPartPicker tool reveals that just the CPU, motherboard, RAM, SSD and graphics card essentially equal that price point - I see £1153 for these components if they're all ordered from the cheapest retailers to offer them. That essentially means that you're getting the case, 600W power supply, operating system, assembly, shipping and warranty for free, which is a heck of a deal and makes this actually cheaper than building the same computer yourself!

You even get Alan Wake 2 and a complete set of MSI gaming peripherals, with a keyboard, mouse and mousepad, bundled with the PC. That's pretty sweet!