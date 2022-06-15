This RX 6700 XT graphics card costs just $480 after a $60 Amazon discount

The RX 6700 XT is one of the best value AMD graphics cards, and today sees a price drop on an XFX Speedster model at Amazon.com. This chunky triple-slot card now costs $480, a $80 reduction from its US MSRP and a new low-water mark for this category of GPUs.

We recently saw the RX 6700 XT drop to £420 in the UK, so it's nice to see a similar discount for the American audience. As we mentioned in that article, the RX 6700 XT is a strong contender for 1440p gaming, offering more horsepower than the RTX 3060 Ti while costing less - the cheapest 3060 Ti card I could find is a small dual-fan model for $525. It's got more VRAM than both the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3070 - 12GB versus 8GB - and performance in rasterised (non-RT) games is strong. In fact, the RX 6700 XT is capable of tying the RTX 3070 in some games, while costing $100 less. That's pretty impressive stuff!

Where the RX 6700 XT is a little weaker is in games with RT enabled, as Nvidia's second-gen RT implementation is significantly stronger pound-for-pound. Still, the fact you get hardware RT at all still makes it a big improvement over past AMD generations, and the recent addition of FSR 2.0 in supported games mean you have a way to boost frame-rates significantly to make up for the performance penalty that RT workloads impose.

As we mention in most GPU posts, there is also an argument for holding fire for now - next-gen graphics cards are expected to deploy sometime this year, so you should be able to get more for your money by the time Black Friday rolls around. However, expect new cards to coincide with another wave of GPU price rises, so getting a known quantity for a good price now might be the most sensible option.

What do you think of this price? Is there a price that turns the RX 6700 XT from 'decent option' to 'must-buy'? Let me know in the comments below - it's always good to hear from y'all!