Black Friday 2023

Get all the latest PC gaming deals right here

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This SATA SSD offers 4TB of TLC NAND flash with a DRAM cache for £160

The Crucial MX500 is a stone-cold classic for a reason.

a 4tb crucial mx500 ssd on a coloured background
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Want a 4TB SSD for £160? Of course you do, you glorious data hoarder! The Crucial MX500 is my go-to SATA SSD recommendation, and it's now available at this price in an Amazon Black Friday deal.

The MX500 is worth recommending as it uses higher-performance, higher-endurance TLC NAND rather than QLC as you'd normally expect in a budget drive, and it comes with a DRAM cache that keeps performance high, especially in sustained write scenarios.

The MX500's stats aren't super exciting in a world of faster NVMe SSDs, but for the sake of completeness you can expet sequential reads up to 560MB/s - the very limit of the SATA interface! - sequential writes up to 510MB/s, while random reads and writes are in the 90-95K ballpark.

If you have the space for an NVMe drive in your PC though, we'd recommend that instead. The 4TB Crucial P3 Plus (£164) uses the PCIe 4.0 M.2 interface and sports speeds up to 5000MB/s, making it significantly faster - though this is a QLC drive without a DRAM cache, meaning that sustained write performance could end up being a bit worse.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Crucial PC SSDs
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments