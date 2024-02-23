This Steam Deck dock is down to £26, the cheapest we've ever seen it

Steam Deck docks are a great upgrade for anyone that wants to use their Steam Deck (or similar PC handheld) with a TV or monitor, but the official Valve option is a little pricey at £69. Thankfully, cheaper third-party options are available, including this discounted Ugreen option that costs just £26 thanks to a voucher available at Amazon UK.

This particular dock ticks all the boxes when it comes to specs and features, with 4K 60Hz video output via HDMI, gigabit ethernet, up to 100W of USB-C PD passthrough charging and three USB ports - two USB-A and one USB-C.

The only thing you're really missing here compared to the Valve dock is a DisplayPort output, but given that basically all 4K displays support 4K 60Hz via HDMI this isn't a massive deal - at least in my opinion! Note that the HDMI port also supports high refresh rate gaming up to 1080p 240Hz and 1440p 144Hz, which might be more relevant for the more powerful ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go handhelds.

For the money, this is a fantastic dock for PC handhelds and well worth picking up at this reduced price.