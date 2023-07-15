This UK deal on a 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM is ideal for Ryzen 7000 PCs

Want some fancy DDR5 RAM? 6000MT/s? CL30 timings? Some (optional) RGB in the bargain? EXPO support for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors? This Corsair Vengeance 32GB kit has it all and is down to £105 at Corsair's UK store, some £25 cheaper than it is on Amazon and a great price for this spec - which offers a tangible performance advantage over base-spec DDR5-4800 based on my testing.

I use a very similar kit of Corsair Vengeance RAM in my own PC, and it's been a great performer - fast, with room to push the timings even lower, and very stable too.

I mentioned the difference between DDR5-6000 and slower DDR5-4800 before, and the testing I've done on that point. You can see this on Eurogamer, where in games like Ashes of the Singularity and Far Cry 6, there's a notable difference between the base JEDEC spec and the AMD and Intel-identified sweet spot for DDR5 - about six to 12 percent, depending on the game, when CPU limited. I've seen similar trends in more recent testing in games like Flight Simulator 2020 and Cyberpunk 2077.

Note that this particular set of RAM supports AMD's EXPO, a kind of equivalent to Intel's XMP that automatically sets an 'overclocked' memory speed and timings (ie DDR5-6000 CL30 in this case), but it should work fine on both Intel and AMD systems - I just popped the EXPO sticks I had into an Intel 12700K build and had no issues setting XMP as normal on an MSI motherboard. (I can't guarantee this is true for every combination of RAM/motherboard combo, but you should be able to set your frequency, timings and voltage manually if you don't get an XMP option for some reason.)

Overall then, this is a nice pickup for anyone that wants high-speed DDR5, especially those that are looking for an EXPO-compatible kit for Ryzen 7000 systems.