This white Thermaltake Toughpower 850W PSU is down to $115 at Newegg

Thermaltake's Toughpower GF1 Snow Edition 850W PSU is down to $115 at Newegg, a great price for a 80+ certified modular PSU in a colourway that's perfect for builds with other light-coloured components like motherboards, AIOs and graphics cards. The power supply normally costs $140, making this a neat $25 discount below the US MSRP.

This power supply is in the 'A' tier of the LTT Forums PSU tier list, so it's a solid choice in terms of power delivery and reliability. I also like the cables provided with the PSU, which are flat and white - making them an ideal choice for an all white or white/black 'stormtrooper' build. As this is a modular power supply, you only need to connect the cables you're using, leaving more space in your case and minimising cable clutter.

Historically I wouldn't recommend such high wattage PSUs for single-GPU systems, but the advent of the GeForce RTX 30 and 40-series (and, to a lesser extent their AMD Radeon RX counterparts), GPU makers are recommending these higher-end PSUs to account for both sustained load and transient voltage spikes. This 850W option, therefore, makes sense especially if you're going for a high-end RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RX 7900 XTX and so on - especially if you're using an overclocked card or plan on overclocking yourself.

For the money, I think this is a pretty nice option for anyone building a white-themed PC - but what do you think? Let me know in the comments below.