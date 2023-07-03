This Xiaomi 1080p 75Hz monitor is down to £110 at the brand's official UK store

Xiaomi makes great phones, but they also produce a surprising amount of PC peripherals - including the subject of today's deal, their Mi Desktop Monitor 27". This poetically-named model has a 27-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS panel with 100% sRGB coverage, making it a reasonable choice for gaming and a great shout for content creation duties at its newly-reduced £110 price point.

To get this price, you'll need to clip the £10 off new user coupon on the product page.

I really dig the design of this monitor, which looks far better than you'd expect at this price point. The IPS panel is also a rarity in this category, and provides wide viewing angles, accurate colour reproduction and a good balance between contrast (1000:1) and pixel response times (rated 6ms). VA panel monitors offer better contrast ratios, often 2000:1 or higher, but struggle with pixel response times, while more modern IPS panels are able to hit rated 1ms GtG response times, but don't have noticeably better contrast. Given that, getting decent contrast and decent response times at this price means the monitor doesn't have any noticeable weaknesses either.

Unfortunately, the disadvantage of this monitor's 7.5mm slim design is that it doesn't support a VESA mount by default. However, it does appear that you can buy a VESA mount adapter on Amazon, which is pretty nifty if you do decide you want to mount it on a monitor arm.

All things considered, this isn't the best option for gaming at around this price point - for that, I'd perhaps go for this 144Hz AOC gaming monitor despite its VA panel - but for content creation the Xiaomi Desktop Monitor 27" is a pretty solid choice!