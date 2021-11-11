One of my favourite things about the Fallout series is learning what weird and wonderful experiments took place in its vaults. There was the one where everyone lived in a VR simulation, another testing cryosleep, as well as one where a panther was let loose. The developers had more plans for these bomb-proof bunkers that never quite made it into the games though. Bethesda director Todd Howard revealed last night that Fallout 4 almost had an underwater vault with a giant octopus, which sounds slightly terrifying.

As part of a Q&A on Reddit to celebrate Skyrim's 10th anniversary, Howard was asked many questions that, of course, had nothing to do with Skyrim. One user asked if there was anything planned for a cut underwater vault in Fallout 4. Howard revealed that it would've been a "BioShock style vault" with "a massive sentient octopus living outside it."

That would've been amazing to explore! Wandering around in creaky, leaky, metal tunnels and fending off an overgrown squid sounds like my kinda party. I hope Bethesda keep hold of these sorts of ideas for Fallouts in the future.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Howard talks about what Fallout would've been if they didn't get the rights to Fallout. "It was called 'Apocalypse Road' and had a great logo with a street sign," he said. I'm glad they got those rights.

He also talks a little about The Elder Scrolls 6 - nothing too exciting I'm afraid, just that his own son is bored of waiting for it too. Howard says he received a Father's Day card that said, "You're an amazing Dad, but where's TES6?"

In other Bethesda news, the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition arrived today, adding aquariums, new quests and more to the fantasy RPG. Owners of the Special Edition get a handful of freebies too, including the ability to fish.