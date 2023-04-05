Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting free DLC alongside the Chaos Dwarfs expansion

Total War: Warhammer 3’s next expansion Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs is still coming on April 13th, but now it’s being accompanied by some free DLC too. Developers Creative Assembly have detailed the Mirror Of Madness update - previously teased a couple months ago - in a blog post, and it’ll contain two new game modes for all players.

The first is a wave-based survival mode called The Trials Of Fate, putting you in the shoes of the Daemon Prince of Tzeentch as he relives battles from the past. You essentially need to defend a capture point, put your enemies into a permanent ragdolling slumber, and chase high scores. Happily, you can then unlock swanky Daemon Prince parts to use in both Chaos Dwarfs and Immortal Engines.

The second new mode, Infinity Portal, is a little less standard. It sounds like a fun custom game mode (à la Warhammer 2's Laboratory mode), allowing you to fiddle with settings to create your dream battles. These can be standard stat adjustments such as changing reload times and damage dealt, or you can get funky by decreasing the effect of gravity and increasing collision impact - which probably makes fallen units float in slow motion like space debris.

Funnily, the Mirror Of Madness update is being advertised as a “collaboration between Intel and Creative Assembly,” but the devs note that you won’t need an Intel Processor to run the new modes. Although, going wild with some of Infinity Portal’s settings might push your PC to its limits.

Mirrors Of Madness will be a totally free content drop on April 13th alongside update 3.0. The Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs expansion lands on the very same day, bringing along three Legendary Lords and some other goodies. It’ll be available on Steam for £20/$25/€25.