Total War: Warhammer 3's campaign map looks prettier than ever

I don't know my Warhammer from my Warlathe, Warchisel or Warphillipsheadscrewdriver. You, you might watch the reveal trailer for Total War: Warhammer III's campaign map and think, "Gosh, what a beautiful rendering of the home of Katarin Bokha, the ice queen of Kislev." Me, I'm just enjoying it for the pretty textures and fog effects.

This is our first time getting a look at Warhammer 3's campaign map, which covers territory "from the frozen wastes of Kislev to the deadly Mountains of Mourn and the isolated lands of Grand Cathay."

The map seems a lot larger and more detailed than that in Warhammer 2. Trees are less flat, mountain ranges are dotted with details like giant skeletal ribcages, wide rivers cut across the terrain, and there's variety as it stretches from snowy plains to flowing lava mountains.

Creative Assembly are showing more and more of T-War War-h 3 as its February 17th release date nears. Last week they revealed crab-armed Slaneesh's horny army. There's lots we haven't seen yet, still, including how the game will combine with the previous two for a new equivalent to Mortal Empires. Can this new landmass really smoosh together with the old?

Totes Warhams 3 will launch on February 17th via Steam, Epic and on PC Game Pass from day one.