Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine delayed

Despite having just launched one blockbuster with another due next month, we might have a while to go before Ubisoft's next round of games. During today's financial earnings report, Ubisoft revealed that both Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine have been pushed back into the next financial year, setting their release dates as no sooner than April 1st, 2021.

Announced during this year's prolonged notE3, Far Cry 6 was set to pit us against Giancarlo Esposito in the fictional definitely-not-Cuban nation of Yara next February. As per both the earnings call and a tweet from the Far Cry account, however, we can now expect the game to arrive significantly later.

The tweet, overly optimistic as ever, simply states that the team has "been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams".

Rainbow Six Quarantine, meanwhile, has been notably quieter when it comes to details of its release. The alien mutant co-op spin-off has already been delayed once before alongside Watch Dogs Legion and Gods And Monsters Immortals Fenyx Rising. Now, Quarantine won't arrive until halfway through next year at the earliest, with every chance that it'll be 2022 by the time we get our hands on it.

In what must feel like a broken record by now, the earnings report cites the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak as the cause of delays. Both games have been postponed due to "production challenges related to work from home" - and with no clear end in sight, even a 2021 release may be a little optimistic for Far Cry and Rainbow Six.