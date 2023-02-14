If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Far Cry 6 is having a free trial weekend and a deep discount

Up to 70% off

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Far Cry 6: Dani and Juan look down at the camera.

Far Cry 6 sounded like more of the same when it released in 2021, and for the first time that's not what I wanted. Maybe this weekend is when I once again pick up my bow and arrow, however, as Ubisoft are running a free weekend.

Watch on YouTube

From Thursday, February 16th until Monday, February 20th you'll be able to play Far Cry 6 for free. That includes on the Epic Games Store, where there's already a listing for a "Far Cry 6 Trial Weekend" that you can add to your cart. (Far Cry 6 is not available via Steam).

If you want to continue playing after Monday, you'll need to cough up cash to buy it - although it's also discounted. The standard, deluxe and gold editions will all be "up to 70% off", which I think means you'll be able to nab it for £15 as opposed to its normal £50. There will also be discounts on its other editions and its DLC.

Ed liberated Yara and found it fun and familiar in his Far Cry 6 review, although he was also overwhelmed by its quantity of content, its onslauhgt of rewards, and its gigantic map. It seems like more than you could get through in a weekend, but also like maybe you'd have had your fill long before the end anyway.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch