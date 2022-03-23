Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

If you were looking to shoot random goons in the head, while experiencing something 100%, absolutely, definitely political, Ubisoft have got you covered. You can play the full version of Far Cry 6 for free from the March 24th to the 27th. It'll be available through the Epic Games or Ubisoft store, with pre-loads already open on both - and if you decide to buy the full thing all of your progress will carry over.

If you like what you see, you can pick up the full game for 50% off on the Epic Games Store. You can get it through Ubisoft’s own store, but for some reason it’s only 40% off there. Both stores will have the season pass on sale for 35% off, though. Far Cry 6 never received a Steam release unfortunately.

Ed was pretty lukewarm on the game in his review, calling it “not a great show, not a particularly memorable stand-out. Just a solid mash of juvenile guerrilla action.” But hey, at least it's co-op juvenile guerrilla action!

A whole lot of stuff's been added since its initial release, too. There’s a couple new missions featuring Danny Trejo and Rambo, as well some paid expansions featuring villains from past games, like Vaas or Pagan Min.

Recently, Ubisoft attempted to break into NFTs and got a teensy bit of pushback. In more serious news, the company was accused of many cases of “institutional harassment.” Almost 1000 Ubisoft employees signed an open letter asking for industry-wide change and, over 200 days later, the group A Better Ubisoft says that “none of our demands have been met and management refuse to engage.”