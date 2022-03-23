If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

You can get it for keeps for half price
News by Jai Singh Bains Contributor
Published on
Antón Castillo and Diego Castillo in Far Cry 6 artwork.

If you were looking to shoot random goons in the head, while experiencing something 100%, absolutely, definitely political, Ubisoft have got you covered. You can play the full version of Far Cry 6 for free from the March 24th to the 27th. It'll be available through the Epic Games or Ubisoft store, with pre-loads already open on both - and if you decide to buy the full thing all of your progress will carry over.

Watch on YouTube

If you like what you see, you can pick up the full game for 50% off on the Epic Games Store. You can get it through Ubisoft’s own store, but for some reason it’s only 40% off there. Both stores will have the season pass on sale for 35% off, though. Far Cry 6 never received a Steam release unfortunately.

Ed was pretty lukewarm on the game in his review, calling it “not a great show, not a particularly memorable stand-out. Just a solid mash of juvenile guerrilla action.” But hey, at least it's co-op juvenile guerrilla action!

A whole lot of stuff's been added since its initial release, too. There’s a couple new missions featuring Danny Trejo and Rambo, as well some paid expansions featuring villains from past games, like Vaas or Pagan Min.

Recently, Ubisoft attempted to break into NFTs and got a teensy bit of pushback. In more serious news, the company was accused of many cases of “institutional harassment.” Almost 1000 Ubisoft employees signed an open letter asking for industry-wide change and, over 200 days later, the group A Better Ubisoft says that “none of our demands have been met and management refuse to engage.”

Tagged With

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch