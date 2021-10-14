Looking for more Far Cry 6 Rides to unlock? There is a huge variety of cars and other vehicles to hijack and take back to Vehicle Dropoff Points in Far Cry 6, but none of them compare to the four Rides that you can unlock. These heavily modified cars are the pride of your collection, and can be customised and fitted with all sorts of powerful guns and other armaments.

Below you'll find out how to unlock all four Rides in Far Cry 6. Once you know the locations, you can easily go round and unlock them all in 20 minutes or so. So let's get driving!

Far Cry 6 Rides: all Ride locations

Rides are far superior to regular cars in Far Cry 6, because of the extent to which Rides can be customised. There are just four different available Rides in the game, and with each one you can change its offensive and defensive capabilities, as well as its paint job and other cosmetic features. What's more, you can summon a Ride whenever you're near a main road on the Far Cry 6 map, whereas with regular cars you'll need to be near a Vehicle Dropoff Point in order to summon them.

Here's how to get the four different Far Cry 6 Rides:

Juan's 1956 Beaumont Valentina: Complete the Fuel The Revolution story mission on Isla Santuario.

Complete the Fuel The Revolution story mission on Isla Santuario. 1985 Tokai Sabuku: Steal it from the FND Storage Facility in Catalina Ridge.

Steal it from the FND Storage Facility in Catalina Ridge. Yami's 2008 KAG TG: Complete Yami's quest Backseat Driver in Madraguda.

Complete Yami's quest Backseat Driver in Madraguda. 1962 Verrazzano Bravo: Complete any Gran Premio race.

Continue reading for more details on where to find and how to unlock each of these Rides.

Juan's 1956 Beaumont Valentina

Juan's 1956 Beaumont Valentina is the first Ride you'll unlock in Far Cry 6, and you'll do so simply by playing through the main missions on Isla Santuario, the starting island. Partway into the Fuel The Revolution mission, after speaking to Benito (who incidentally will become one of your eight Far Cry 6 Bandido Leaders), you'll receive a call from Juan and the Beaumont will be summoned for you. From then on, you can summon it from the weapons wheel whenever you're near a main road.

1985 Tokai Sabuku

This modified Japanese truck is the only Ride which you don't have to complete a specific mission to unlock. Instead, you simply have to head to its location in Catalina Ridge (La Joya, El Este) and steal it from the FND Storage Facility above the lake. Once you start driving away with it, you'll unlock it as a permanent Ride.

Here's the exact location:

It's actually not straightforward reaching the inside of the garage, though. You first have to climb up the arm of the excavator truck out back, then drop down into the open doorway by the ruined stairs. After that, crouch-walk through the crates and shoot the cardboard boxes out of the way in order to reach the garage proper. Get into the Sabuku and the garage door will automatically open, allowing you to drive away.

Yami's 2008 KAG TG

Yami's Ride is a heavily modified jeep and a family heirloom, as Yami likes to tell you while you're completing her quest, Backseat Driver. This quest can be found in Madraguda, by Yami's Chop Shop in the north of Costa Del Mar. Here's the exact location:

Complete this simple quest and you're very quickly rewarded with the jeep as a permanent Far Cry 6 Ride.

1962 Verrazzano Bravo

To unlock the 1962 Verrazzano Bravo, all you need to do is complete any of the various Gran Premio race challenges scattered across Yara. It doesn't matter which race you pick - the Ride is simply a reward for completing your first race. Simple!

That's where to find and how to unlock all four of the highly customisable and eminently summonable Rides in Far Cry 6.