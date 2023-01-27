Ubisoft working on Far Cry 7 and separate Far Cry multiplayer spin-off game, says report

Ubisoft are working on two new Far Cry games, according to a new report, including the next mainline entry, Far Cry 7, and a standalone multiplayer offshoot from the series. Sources told Insider Gaming that the pair of games were originally just one project, but have since been split into separate single-player and multiplayer games. What could become Far Cry 7 is reportedly being referred to as Project Blackbird internally at Ubisoft, with the multiplayer game going by the moniker of Project Maverick. Both games are being developed with input from veteran Far Cry series developers Ubisoft Montréal.

Watch on YouTube Ed thought Far Cry 6 was good fun to explore.

Adding extra weight to this news is Kotaku, who reported on Thursday that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned both projects in an internal company update last week, according to sources present.

Kotaku also said the next single-player Far Cry will allegedly drop the series’ long-running Dunia engine, used by Ubisoft since 2008’s Far Cry 2. Dunia was originally spun out of original Far Cry developer Crytek’s CryEngine, but it’s claimed that Ubisoft have chosen to use their Snowdrop engine instead this time around. Snowdrop’s also being used for The Division 2 and The Settlers: New Allies, and will also form the foundation of their open-world Star Wars game, Splinter Cell remake and Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

Recent Far Cry games have always had some sort of multiplayer component in the mix, with Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6 offering co-op, but it's possible that given the success of Ubisoft's online live service games such as The Division 2 and Rainbow Six Siege that any potential Far Cry multiplayer game would likely fall into the games as a service pot than just a regular co-op adventure.

Our Ed thought Far Cry 6 was fun, but a bit much in his Far Cry 6 review. “What you really need to know is that everything in this game exists to give you positive reinforcement,” he said. “You are Pavlov's dog with an AK-47 slung on your back, given treats for every location you visit, for every quest you complete, for travelling to and fro between each and every map marker.”

Would you be up for separate single-player and multiplayer Far Cry games? Or are they better kept as a single thing? We'll be keeping a close eye on these rumours as they develop.