Someone uploaded Far Cry’s leaked source code to the Internet Archive

Ahead of the PC classic's 20th anniversary

The player character opens fire with a machine gun as enemy soldiers rappel down from a dropship in Far Cry 1
Image credit: Crytek/Ubisoft
Matt Jarvis
The original Far Cry turns 20 years old next year, but it looks like somebody wanted to celebrate a little early - and by leaking the game’s entire source code to the Internet Archive, no less.

As spotted by noted modder Vinícius Medeiros - known for their Duke Nukem Forever: Enhanced overhaul - the source code for the original Windows release of FarCry, along with the early CryEngine that powered its visuals, appeared on Archive.org at the end of June.

Medeiros noted that the source code doesn’t include the game’s assets, but does allow its engine binaries and DLLs to be compiled - effectively meaning that the source code could be used to run the PC game in a debug mode and modify things at a deeper code level by those in the know. (In one such example, Medeiros suggests that it might even enable porting the OG Far Cry to a Nintendo Switch.)

“Far Cry 1 was already easily moddable ages ago since launch due to Crytek releasing the SDK and level editor, the full source code means that people can make modifications and fixes to the engine,” Medeiros explained to one commenter on Twitter.

The source code for Far Cry and CryEngine uploaded to the Internet Archive are labelled as being version 1.34, suggesting that a number of patches are already included in the code. Medeiros added that the leaked code includes a 64-bit build of the Windows-only game, which was originally released in 2004.

Watch on YouTube

As well as being intriguing in terms of understanding a game’s development, source code dug up by enthusiasts can be vital to preserving and restoring games - with missing source code potentially causing major hurdles in bringing back older games for modern hardware.

On the flip side, source code for more recent - or even unreleased - games has also been the target of ransom demands by unscrupulous hackers and has led to serious real-world ramifications for those who attempt to leak it. (Which is pointless, because it doesn't benefit anyone.)

