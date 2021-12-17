Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: a festive farewell

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

This week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang is both festive, but tinged with sadness. It's Imogen's final run of the pod and I'm very sad about it. But we (I) gather ourselves and chat FPS news, like how PUBG is going free to play, Overwatch actually has something new, and lots of Halo Infinite stuff. We also get one final update on Imogen's Apex Legends rank. I'd love to say it's positive, but it's actually quite crushing. Merry Christmas.

Of course, it wouldn't be our podcast with doing a weekly theme - sorry, Point Of Interest. Yes, this week we're talking festive stuff. What are we doing to celebrate the hols? Any games lined up? Any backlogs being cleared? It also veers off FPS discussion a bit, but what the hell, it's Christmas so it's fine.

And to finish, Imogen presents three strange player names she's encountered on her FPS travels. We learn a bit more about life even though we don't want to, as is always the case.

That's that, the end of The Imogen Era on the Ultimate Audio Bang. It's been a great deal of fun and I'll really miss chatting nonsense with her every other week.

