More Activision Blizzard QA staff are walking out in second day of protest

Yesterday, more than 60 employees of Raven Software held a walkout in protest of parent company Activision laying off around a third of the company's quality assurance team. Today, that walkout has entered its second day, and spread to the QA departments of other Activision studios including Blizzard.

The walkout's extension was announced by Acitvision employee group ABetterABK via Twitter:

Today workers from Raven QA are walking out for the second day in a row. They are joined by workers from QATX, QAMN, and Blizzard QA. These workers are standing in solidarity with the statement Raven QA put forward yesterday. They are using the social media hashtag #WeAreRaven — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 7, 2021

"Today workers from Raven QA are walking out for the second day in a row," reads the tweet. "They are joined by workers from QATX, QAMN, and Blizzard QA. These workers are standing in solidarity with the statement Raven QA put forward yesterday. They are using the social media hashtag #WeAreRaven".

Blizzard senior test analyst Jessica Gonzalez confirmed Blizzard QA's participation, tweeting that, "We are walking out because our jobs are invaluable and it’s unacceptable for a multi million dollar company to toy with workers livelihoods to get better numbers in Q4."

Raven Software are primarily responsible for Call Of Duty: Warzone. Warzone is due to receive a huge update tomorrow, with a new Pacific map to follow from the recent launch of Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Activision, and many large publishers, have a habit of making QA staff redundant just as new games launch.

In their statement yesterday, ABetterABK noted that many of the employees fired had relocated to Wisconsin for the roles "without ABK assistance, placing them in financial and housing crisis in an area with limited options in this industry."

This is the third employee walkout at an Activision Blizzard studio this year, with the first in July after the State Of California sued Activision Blizzard for alleged workplace harassment and dsicrimination, and the second just last month after further allegations prompted employees to demand the removal of CEO Bobby Kotick.