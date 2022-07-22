If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ultimate Audio Bang #22: have shooters become too demanding?

Keep up!
Ed Thorn avatar
Podcast by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A deposed Emperor Calus, hooked up to a mind-machine, looks down upon three Guardians.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we turn our attention to shooters and their demands. They all want our undivided attention and for Hayden and I, it's fast becoming a bit much. Believe it or not, we're adults with clothes to fold and ovens to pre-heat! Daily quests and inane challenges aren't bringing us back, if anything, they're beginning to drive us away.

Although, we do spin some positivity into the mix. We take a look at the shooters that get engagement right. Or at least, the games that we enjoy investing time in nowadays and why that's the case.

Watch on YouTube

Oh, and we recorded this pod a week early as Hayden is holidaying in an undisclosed - but definitely hot and sunny - location: most likely Paradise Palms from Fortnite. Anyway, yes, that's why we swap out any breaking news chat in favour of Neon White, the speedrunning-meets-anime FPS. Hayden's given it a whirl and has some thoughts.

Thanks as always for listening and stay tuned for our nostalgia-iffic Point Of Interest in the next episode!

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch