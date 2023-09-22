Upgrade to the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core gamepad for $99

Xbox's Elite Series 2 controllers are a great pick for PC and Xbox consoles alike, but they're also pretty darn expensive. Thankfully, you can pick up the cheaper Core version for significantly less money, especially if it's on sale - which is the situation right now! Amazon US are selling the Elite Series 2 Core in white for $99, a solid reduction from its usual price of $130.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller (phew, long name) is basically a stealthy price cut for the main Elite Series 2 controller, giving you the gamepad itself, a USB-C charging cable and the thumbstick adjustment tool in the box, with the additional components included with the standard Elite Series 2 sold separately - both by Microsoft and by a huge number of third-parties. That means the back paddles, extra thumbsticks, extra d-pad, case and charger aren't included, but you can just pick up these components if you want them down the line.

The main benefit, then, is that you get a USB-C rechargeable controller in a nifty two-tone design with higher-quality components than the standard controller, including an eight-way d-pad, clicky face buttons and grippy handles.

Overall, the increase in build quality and tacility justifies the Elite being double the price of a standard controller ($49), especially if you pick up some cheaper paddles and other components down the line to add that extra functionality for way less than the standard Elite Series 2 ($140).