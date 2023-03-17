Upgrade your laptop to 32GB of RAM with this kit from TeamGroup

We don't normally focus on gaming laptops when it comes to deals, as there's little you can upgrade in most machines. One thing that is usually possible is a RAM upgrade, and today we've discovered a good price on a 32GB kit of DDR4-3200 RAM from TeamGroup. Right now this Elite 2x16GB kit is available for £70, more than £30 less than its usual price. If you'd like your laptop to be equipped with 32GB of RAM for gaming or content creation, and you're currently on 16GB or less, this is a nice little upgrade for the money!

TeamGroup isn't as well known as alternatives like Crucial, Kingston or Corsair, but the Taiwanese company is one of my go-to picks when it comes to any kind of flash product, from RAM like this to SSDs and Micro SD cards. This Elite memory isn't fancy, but at DDR4-3200 speeds and CL22 timings, it's a reasonable choice when it comes to performance - and of course if you currently have a single stick of RAM (which does happen on some entry-level gaming laptops), then you could get a nice frame-rate boost from switching to a dual-channel kit.

If your laptop supports any flavour of DDR4 RAM, then this kit should be compatible - although you may not be able to use it at full speed if your laptop's BIOS doesn't allow this to be set manually or to its XMP values. To check, you should be able to use Crucial's system scanner site, which should list compatible memory modules for your particular machine - and if you can put in 32GB of Crucial DDR4-3200, then of course the same spec made by TeamGroup works too! You could also try rebooting your laptop and entering the BIOS to see if you have any RAM speed options available before hitting the purchase button.

I hope this deal is helpful, and stay tuned for one for before my work is done!