All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Upgrade your Steam Deck or ROG Ally with this 2TB SSD for £160

Down from £205 after a double discount at Amazon.

steam deck sabrent 2tb rocket q4 2230 nvme ssd
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The Steam Deck and ROG Ally are brilliant little devices - but you do end up paying a lot more for a high-capacity version, with a £220 difference between the cheapest and most expensive Steam Decks. If you opted for one of the smaller capacities to save space, then consider this deal for a Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 NVMe drive that offers a massive 2TB of storage for £160 - down from a usual price of £205.

To get this deal, you'll need to tick the box on the Amazon product page to get a 7% discount, then use the code SH4KDU9Z to unlock an extra discount.

In terms of raw specs, the Q4 impresses - with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads and 750K IOPS random reads. Writes are a little less impressive at 3200MB/s sequential and 480K IOPS random due to the QLC NAND used, with no DRAM cache to be found, but having used the full-size drive for years in my PlayStation 5 I'm happy to recommend this pint-sized version for Steam Deck too.

The actual upgrade process for the Steam Deck is pretty straightforward, only requiring a bit of patience to follow each step in the iFixit guide and then reinstalling the Steam Deck OS and re-downloading your games.

Your reward? A huge amount of space to keep all of your favourite games for Steam, Battle.net, the Epic Games store, emulators and so on.

It's worth noting that this is a PCIe 4.0 drive and the Steam Deck only supports PCIe 3.0, but the drive will still work just fine - at slightly reduced speeds. The ROG Ally does support PCIe 4.0, so you'll have no such issues there, with the full speed on tap.

That's about all I think, so let me know if you have any questions - and until next time, keep your stick on the ice!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch