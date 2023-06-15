Upgrade your Steam Deck or ROG Ally with this 2TB SSD for £160

The Steam Deck and ROG Ally are brilliant little devices - but you do end up paying a lot more for a high-capacity version, with a £220 difference between the cheapest and most expensive Steam Decks. If you opted for one of the smaller capacities to save space, then consider this deal for a Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 NVMe drive that offers a massive 2TB of storage for £160 - down from a usual price of £205.

To get this deal, you'll need to tick the box on the Amazon product page to get a 7% discount, then use the code SH4KDU9Z to unlock an extra discount.

In terms of raw specs, the Q4 impresses - with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads and 750K IOPS random reads. Writes are a little less impressive at 3200MB/s sequential and 480K IOPS random due to the QLC NAND used, with no DRAM cache to be found, but having used the full-size drive for years in my PlayStation 5 I'm happy to recommend this pint-sized version for Steam Deck too.

The actual upgrade process for the Steam Deck is pretty straightforward, only requiring a bit of patience to follow each step in the iFixit guide and then reinstalling the Steam Deck OS and re-downloading your games.

Your reward? A huge amount of space to keep all of your favourite games for Steam, Battle.net, the Epic Games store, emulators and so on.

It's worth noting that this is a PCIe 4.0 drive and the Steam Deck only supports PCIe 3.0, but the drive will still work just fine - at slightly reduced speeds. The ROG Ally does support PCIe 4.0, so you'll have no such issues there, with the full speed on tap.

That's about all I think, so let me know if you have any questions - and until next time, keep your stick on the ice!