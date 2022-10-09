If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Using an Xbox controller? Pick up this $18 Microsoft adapter for low-latency wireless

Lower latency than Bluetooth, less restrictive than a wired connection.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
an xbox wireless adapter for windows, a kind of big usb dongle that adds xbox wireless

Microsoft's official Xbox controllers, whether from the Series or One generations, are an awesome gamepad for PC gaming too. By default though, your options for connecting the controller are Bluetooth (on later models) or a wired USB connection - rather than the low-latency 2.4GHz wireless you get on Xbox consoles, which requires Microsoft's $25 Wireless Adapter for Windows. That adapter is down to $18 at Newegg today, and is well worth picking up while it's discounted.

As well as giving you an easy and low-latency way to connect Xbox controllers, the same proprietary Xbox Wireless connection is also used for some Xbox headsets, joysticks and other peripherals. If your peripheral connects to the Xbox without needing to insert a USB wireless adapter, then it'll also work on PC with this adapter - which is a handy way to extend the functionality of products that you may have already picked up for Xbox.

The official adapter is actually fairly hard to find in my experience - the Microsoft Store is often out of stock and the few first-party adapters on retailers like Amazon tend to be incredibly expensive for some reason. There are a fair few third-party equivalents at around the same price, but as I haven't tested them I can't speak to their quality. I have used the official model, both the larger 'original' model and its smaller successor, and they've always worked reliably for me.

The functional differences between the two models, old and new, are purely down to the form factor - the newer model is 66% the size of the old model, so it's more convenient if you're using it with a gaming laptop on the go, or on a case where your USB ports are closely clustered. Otherwise though, you should expect the same performance and feature set from both adapters.

That just about does it for now, so stay tuned for more deals as we discover them and feel free to let me know in the comments if this deal was useful. Cheers!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch