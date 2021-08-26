Valheim's Hearth & Home update comes out next month

Like a steady trickle of water from a clothesline, details on Viking survival sim Valheim's Hearth & Home update have been drip-fed to us for a good while now. But developers Iron Gate have kept its release date securely locked in their cupboard. That is, until they cracked it open at last night's Geoffscom to reveal that it arrives in three weeks.

Of all the things I expected to fly out of Iron Gate's cupboard, it wasn't an animated trailer. I did quite enjoy it, though, and at least it let us know that Valheim's Hearth & Home update comes out on 16th September. It's adding giant, luxurious gold piles and different food types, alongside some non-homely things like buffs to tower shields.

Don't expect a full patch rundown of everything that's in Hearth & Home, as the devs said they want us to discover much of its mysteries for ourselves. Although, you can at least get a feel for some of the update's new additions with these small feature videos they put together.

Admittedly, I've not touched Valheim in quite a while and I'm unsure whether Hearth & Home will actually reel me back in. Sigmund, the decorator in our Viking clan will undoubtedly love this, but me? I have a fondness for the game's animals, so I'm patiently waiting for the next update in the game's roadmap, the Cult of the Wolf. It has the word "wolf" in it, basically, so I'm set.