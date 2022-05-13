How do you unlock all the playable characters in Vampire Survivors? I'm a sucker for a game with an expanding roster of playable units with unique powers, and that's just what roguelike fantasy shooter Vampire Survivors provides. The urge to catch 'em all is a powerful one, and once you know that there are a total of 24 playable characters in this game, completionists will no doubt be in agony wondering how to fill out their collection.

Well, worry no more, because on this page we'll be giving you a run-down of every playable unit in Vampire Survivors and instructions on how to unlock them.

On this page:

How to unlock every Standard Character in Vampire Survivors

The playable line-up of Vampire Survivors is primarily composed of the following 20 standard characters:

Character Name Starting Weapon Passive Bonus Unlock Condition Base Cost Antonio Belpaese Whip Gains 10% more damage every 10 levels N/A (Antonio is your starter character) N/A Arca Ladonna Fire Wand Gains -5% Cooldown every 10 levels Get a Fire Wand to Level 4 500 Gold Yatta Cavallo Cherry Bomb Gets more projectiles every 20 levels Defeat a total of 3,000 Lion Heads 500 Gold Christine Davain Pentagram Starts with 1 extra level Get a Pentagram to Level 5 500 Gold Suor Clerici Santa Water Permanent +0.5 HP recovery and +50 Max HP, and starts with temporary area bonus Recover a total of 1,000 HP 500 Gold Concetta Caciotta Shadow Pinion Gains +1 Area stat (AoE attack) every level Find and open the coffin in Gallo Tower 1,000 Gold Dommario King Bible Permanent +40% duration and speed & -40% move speed Earn 5,000 coins in a single run 500 Gold Gennaro Belpaese Knife Permanent +1 projectile for all weapons N/A (always available for purchase) 500 Gold Giovanna Grana Gatti Amari Gains +1% projectile speed every level Find and open the coffin in Inlaid Library 1,000 Gold Imelda Belpaese Magic Wand Gains 10% more experience every 5 levels N/A (always available for purchase) 10 Gold Krochi Freetto Cross Starts with 1 revival & gains 1 more at Level 33 Defeat a total of 100,000 enemies 500 Gold Lama Ladonna Axe Gains +5% to might, move speed, and curse every 10 levels Survive 20 minutes with at least 10% Curse active 500 Gold Mortaccio Bone Gains more projectiles every 20 levels Defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons 500 Gold O'Sole Meeo Celestial Dusting Gains more projectiles every 20 levels Defeat a total of 3,000 Dragon Shrimps 500 Gold Pasqualina Belpaese Runetracer Projectiles get 10% faster every 5 levels N/A (always available for purchase) 100 Gold Poe Ratcho Garlic Permanent +25% pickup radius and -30 max health Get a Garlic to Level 7 500 Gold Poppea Pecorina Song of Mana Gains +1% Duration stat every level Find and open the coffin in Dairy Plant 1,000 Gold Porta Ladonna Lightning Ring Permanent +30% Area stat (AoE attack) & starts with temporary cooldown bonus Get a Lightning Ring to Level 4 500 Gold Pugnala Provola Phiera Der Tuphello & Eight The Sparrow Gains +1% Might every level Find and open the coffin in Mad Forest 1,000 Gold Bianca Ramba Carréllo Gains more projectiles every 20 levels Defeat a total of 3,000 Milk Elementals 500 Gold

After meeting the unlock conditions for a standard character, you can obtain them as a playable unit from the character screen by paying gold for them. The amount of in-game currency required varies: your first unlock will cost the base amount of gold shown, and every subsequent unlock will cost an additional 50 gold for every character you've already unlocked. Other than Antonio (who is always your starter character), the remaining 19 standard characters can be unlocked in any order.

How to unlock every Secret Character in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors also features four "secret characters" whose unlock conditions aren't revealed within the game itself. If you don't mind spoilers, however, and really want to know how to add each of them to your playable line-up, read on for the conditions that unlock each one:

Character Name Starting Weapon Passive Bonus Unlock Conditions Base Cost Exdash Exiviiq Ebony Wings Reductions to Max HP, Speed, Area, Duration, Movement Speed, and Might, plus an increase to Cooldown; but +100% to Luck Either: Circa 0.0015% chance of unlocking anytime you pick up a Little Clover

Type "x-x1viiq" in the game's character menu, exit, and re-enter Free Leda Holy Wand Reductions to Movement Speed and Greed; but increases to Armor and Area, -10% to Cooldown, and +100% Might Defeat his boss form in Gallo Tower Free Mask of the Red Death Death Spiral Starts with +100% Movement Speed, +155 Max HP, and +20% Might Defeat his boss form (Death) on any stage 1,665 Gold Toastie Peachone Reductions to Area, Duration, Might, and Speed, -99 Max HP, and +10% Cooldown; but +100% Luck and additional boosts to Luck, Max HP, and Armor when levelling up Defeat the Stalker or Drowner after Exdash is unlocked; Toastie will appear in the bottom right of the screen for 0.5 seconds, during which time you need to press the Down Arrow + Enter keys to unlock him Free

Does Vampire Survivors have an Unofficial Character?

In addition to the 24 "official" playable characters in Vampire Survivors, there's a 25th unofficial one hidden in the game's code, called missingN▯. While its name and appearance initially appear glitched, it's actually an easter egg in reference to an infamous Pokémon Red and Blue error, and it is a perfectly playable unit if you follow the steps to unlock it.

That being said, there is some evidence to suggest that missingN▯ is scrapped content, and you do need to indulge in some cheaty file editing in order to unlock it. Furthermore, later versions of the game have been reported to break the exploit that allows you to access this unit. So I would say proceed at your own risk if you want to try unlocking this character for yourself.

After some consideration, we've elected not to provide instructions on unlocking missingN▯ in this guide, due to the risk of losing your save file and the need to use some third-party programs that we don't entirely trust. This information is just provided for the sake of completeness; though, if missingN▯ ever becomes a more officially accessible character, we'll update this guide with details of how to unlock them.

Now that you know how to unlock every character in Vampire Survivors, why not take a look at our guide to Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions to ensure you're getting the most out of their weaponry?