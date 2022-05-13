How do you evolve your weapons in Vampire Survivors? Not to be confused with upgrading weapons, which is a relatively straightforward case of levelling up for increases to stats and a few bonuses, weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors require you to apply certain ingredients to a base weapon in order to create an entirely new weapon form.

In addition to higher stats, evolved weapons often come with unique effects compared to their base version. Read on for details of every evolved and united weapon form in Vampire Survivors and how to create them.

Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions list

The majority of customised weapon forms in Vampire Survivors are created by combining a base weapon and a passive item. The full list of weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors is as follows:

Base Weapon Passive Item Evolution Description Whip Hollow Heart Bloody Tear Attacks horizontally, passes through enemies. Can deal critical damage and absorb HP. Axe Candelabrador Death Spiral High damage, high area scaling. Passes through enemies. Pentagram Crown Gorgeous Moon Erases everything in sight. Generates extra gems and gathers all of them. Cross Clover Heaven Sword Aims at the nearest enemy, has a boomerang effect. Can do critical damage. Fire Wand Spinach Hellfire Fires at a random enemy, deals heavy damage. Passes through enemies. Magic Wand Empty Tome Holy Wand Fires at the nearest enemy. Fires with no delay. Santa Water Attractorb La Borra Generates damaging zones. Damaging zones follow you and grow when they move. Song of Mana Skull O'Maniac Mannajja Attacks vertically, passes through enemies. Might slow enemies down. Runetracer Armor NO FUTURE Passes through enemies, bounces around. Explodes when bouncing and in retaliation. Garlic Pummarola Soul Eater Damages nearby enemies, reduces resistance to knockback and freeze. Power increases when recovering HP. Knife Bracer Thousand Edge Fires quickly in the faced direction. Fires with no delay. Lightning Ring Duplicator Thunder Loop Strikes at random enemies. Projectiles strike twice. King Bible Spellbinder Unholy Vespers Orbits around the character. Never ends. Shadow Pinion Wings Valkyrie Turner Generates damaging zones when moving, strikes when stopping. Bigger, longer, faster, stronger (i.e. higher Area, Duration, Speed, and Base Damage). Gatti Amari Stone Mask Vicious Hunger Attacks vertically, passes through enemies. Might turn anything into gold.

Vampire Survivors weapon unions list

In a couple of rare instances, instead of creating a weapon evolution, you can instead create a weapon union. This is very similar to weapon evolution, but involves combining two base weapons together (with or without a passive item as well) in order to create the new weapon form. The full list of weapon unions in Vampire Survivors is as follows:

Base Weapon 1 Base Weapon 2 Passive Item Union Description Phiera Der Tuphello Eight The Sparrow Tiragisú Phieraggi Quickly fires four lasers that rotate around the character. Projectile speed is lowered, but projectiles can now pass through walls. Amount and Damage scales with Revivals. Peachone Ebony Wings N/A Vandalier Bombards two circling zones with projectiles. Amount and Base Damage are reduced and Cooldown is increased, but Projectile Speed and Pool Limit are also increased.

How to evolve weapons in Vampire Survivors

Before you can evolve a weapon in Vampire Survivors, you need to have upgraded the base weapon to Level 8, which is the game's max weapon level. In the case of weapon unions, both base weapons need to have been upgraded to Level 8 before the union can take place.

With all of the required crafting ingredients in your inventory, you then need to collect a Treasure Chest. These are generally dropped by bosses who spawned 10 minutes or more into a stage, although in some rare cases it's possible to collect one earlier. Any Treasure chest dropped after this point except one containing an Arcana should be able to evolve a weapon.

Upon collecting a Treasure Chest, if you have all the crafting ingredients required for a weapon evolution in your inventory, the evolution will occur automatically. The evolved weapon will replace the base weapon in your inventory, but the passive item will remain untouched. In the case of weapon unions, both base weapons will be removed and replaced with the single united weapon, freeing up a weapon slot. The evolved/united weapon will replace the first reward drop from that Treasure Chest.

Under almost all circumstances, only one evolved weapon can be generated per Treasure Chest. However, this isn't a hard rule, and some specific Treasure Chests may in certain conditions be able to generate up to five evolved weapons.

Now that you know how to maximise every weapon in the game, be sure to check out our guide to unlocking new characters in Vampire Survivors to make sure your team is as complete as their arsenal?