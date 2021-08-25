Now that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has seemingly fallen into torpor following unknown troubles behind the scenes, I'll not pretend I'm not thirsty for World Of Darkness murders. A battle royale wouldn't be my top of my way to entire that spookland but hey, maybe Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodhunt will slake my thirst for a while. Or at least let me wear a cool jacket? The wait for this won't be long, as developers Sharkmob confirmed tonight that it'll enter early access on September 7th. See the new trailer below.

Alice Bee played a preview version of Bloodhunt earlier this year. She enjoyed running up buildings, but wasn't wild about it being so gung-ho for guns and found the alpha wonky enough that she doubted whether it would launch this year. Welp, apparently it's coming, at least in early access.

"It has a good sense of verticality, and the act of moving around in Bloodhunt is dynamic and diverting," Alice said. "You can run up the side of every building, so soon every match became a series of silhouettes screaming through the sky, sliding down tiles and leaping around like a bunch of Cirque du Soleil performers rehearsing for a new, extremely violent show called Le Fusil."

Bloodhunt will be free-to-play on Steam. It'll offer 45-player matches, with solo and 3-player squads modes initially at launch. See the website for more.

Don't confuse Bloodhunt with Redfall, the Left 4 Dead-ish-lookin' vampire game coming from Dishonored devs Arkane. Which I kinda had? Names.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison, a former RPS columnist and my former flatmate, used to work on Bloodlines 2. No, I have no idea what happened to it.