Does Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt support crossplay and cross-saves? Dark fantasy battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt came as a pleasant surprise when it came out in early access on Steam last year. Despite the early concerns of some fans of the setting that a BR simply wouldn't fit into the World of Darkness, Bloodhunt won many of us over thanks to its appropriately gothic map design and thoughtful integration into franchise lore. Now, with the full launch bringing version 1.0 to both PC and PlayStation 5, the further question of cross-platform play has arisen.

As a long-time Vampire: The Masquerade fanatic who's also a PC gaming journalist and the doting mama of a new PS5, naturally I had some burning questions about Bloodhunt's cross-platform capabilities. Can I play on PC while my partner hops into the same match on PlayStation, for example? And, with the basic game being free-to-play with no barrier to obtaining multiple copies, can I carry my Bloodhunt progress over between both platforms? On this page, here's everything you need to know about cross-platforming in Bloodhunt at launch.

Does Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt have crossplay?

The short answer is yes, Bloodhunt does have crossplay, with players on PC able to enter matches with players on PS5 (and vice-versa).

However, there's a fairly big caveat to that: only players on the same platform can form a squad. Players on different systems can't hang out in Elysium, the game's lobby where social activities take place, since said lobbies are platform-specific. This means, as far as I can tell, that you can't group up with players on the other platform in the game's three-player squad mode. So you're somewhat limited to encountering your buddies on different platforms only when you head into the streets of Prague, at which point it's kill or be killed (and as yet I can't see any way to guarantee that you even end up in the same match).

While players on PC don't have the option to disable crossplay, players on PS5 can opt out via the system's options menu. However, Sharkmob emphasise that this was done in compliance with Sony's requirements and disabling is not recommended, as it can lead to longer matchmaking times.

In the crossplay FAQs page on their website, Sharkmob emphasise that crossplay in this title is mainly aimed at reducing matching times in regions with low player counts, rather than allowing for players on different platforms to socialise with each other — which, unfortunately, makes it sound to me like expanding the social side of crossplay in future isn't a high priority for the developers at this point.

Does Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt have cross-progression?

Surprisingly, Bloodhunt does not support cross-saves and cross-progression. This is surprising because you need a Sharkmob account to log into the game on either platform, and indeed can use the same account on both PC and PS5 if you like; but you'll still effectively have two completely separate profiles on each.

However, the Sharkmob FAQ only says that Bloodhunt doesn't feature cross-progression "at this time", suggesting that it might be something we can hope to see in the future as work on the title continues.

At this stage there's no word on how this will work if you play free on one platform and, say, bought the premium Founder's Pack on the other; but nevertheless, it's probably worth using the same Sharkmob account on any platforms you plan to play on, just in case it proves helpful down the line.

If you're hopping back into Bloodhunt now that the full version is out, be sure to check out our Bloodhunt tips and tricks page to get you started, as well as our in-depth guides on the best Bloodhunt characters to play as and our explainer on Blood Resonance types.