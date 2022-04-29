Looking to team up with your friends in Bloodhunt? Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a battle royale set in the World of Darkness, a TTRPG setting that's spawned numerous video game spin-offs over the years. This is the first time a multiplayer game using the IP has actually made it to launch, though, which is kind of surprising when you consider the innately social nature of tabletop roleplay. If you have a regular group you like to game with, odds are good you'll want to team up sometime for Bloodhunt, especially for the game's three-player squad mode.

Finding your friends in Bloodhunt 1.0 is easier than it was in the early access version, but there's still a few quirks to get used to. Read on for everything you need to know about how to find your friends in Bloodhunt and how to team up with each other.

How to find friends in Bloodhunt

There are a few different ways to find people in Bloodhunt, depending on where you know them from. First and foremost, make sure that you have verified your Sharkmob account, which is required before you can add friends within the game.

Once that's done, you can add friends in the following ways:

Search using Sharkmob ID: In the social menu (accessed via F3 on PC), select the "Find Friend" button on the left side of the screen and input their Sharkmob ID to send them a friend request. This can be done to connect with a player who isn't currently in the lobby with you.

In the social menu (accessed via on PC), select the "Find Friend" button on the left side of the screen and input their Sharkmob ID to send them a friend request. This can be done to connect with a player who isn't currently in the lobby with you. Add Friend in Elysium: While in Elysium, you can send a friend request to any player in the same lobby by going into the social menu and clicking the ellipsis ( ... ) button next to their username, and selecting "Add Friend".

While in Elysium, you can send a friend request to any player in the same lobby by going into the social menu and clicking the ellipsis ( ) button next to their username, and selecting "Add Friend". Steam Friends: Anyone who is already on your Friends List on Steam will automatically appear on your Bloodhunt friends list if they also play the game.

In the same social menu, you can view and accept (or reject) any friend requests other players have sent to you.

Bear in mind that, while Bloodhunt does feature crossplay in matches, the PC and PS5 versions of the game have separate Elysium player lobbies. Therefore, searching for someone you know on the other platform using their Sharkmob ID won't allow you to add them as a friend or team up with them, unfortunately.

How to invite people to team up in Bloodhunt

Once you are mutual friends with your intended teammates, you can form a squad by opening the social menu (using the F3 key on PC), clicking the ellipsis button next to their name, and selecting "Invite to Group". Once everyone has accepted the request, you'll be placed in a queue for the next available squad match.

If someone on your friends list isn't currently in Elysium with you but you want to play together, the ellipsis menu also gives you the option to invite you to join them in your lobby. Once everyone's in the same place you can team up as above.

