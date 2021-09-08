Want to learn what the different Blood Resonance types in Bloodhunt do? It's possibly the most complex and novel system in Sharkmob's new vampiric Battle Royale, but it's important to understand, because the choice of mortals upon whom you feed will determine how your character grows in strength throughout a match.

Below we'll walk you through the four different types of Blood Resonance in Bloodhunt, the effects that each one bestows upon you, and which are the best types of blood for each vampire type. We'll also explain how to increase the number of Blood Resonance points you can obtain over the course of a match.

On this page:

Bloodhunt Blood Resonance types

Certain mortals in Bloodhunt have Resonant blood. You can see which mortals have Resonant blood by tapping your Heightened Senses button to scan your surroundings. There are four different types of Blood Resonance, and each one is signified by a different colour: Teal, Purple, Pink, or Orange.

If you feed on a mortal with Resonant blood, you'll gain a point in that Blood Resonance type. Each type gives you a different type of benefit which lasts until the end of the match. Below you can see what each type actually does.

Here are the four different Blood Resonance types in Bloodhunt:

Teal (Phlegmatic): reduces the cooldown of your Archetype Skill (-10%, -25%, -50%).

reduces the cooldown of your Archetype Skill (-10%, -25%, -50%). Purple (Melancholic): reduces the cooldown of your Clan Skill (-10%, -25%, -50%).

reduces the cooldown of your Clan Skill (-10%, -25%, -50%). Pink (Sanguine): increases your Health Regeneration per second (0.5, 1.5, 3.0).

increases your Health Regeneration per second (0.5, 1.5, 3.0). Orange (Choleric): increases your Melee Damage (+10%, +25%, +50%).

Each Blood Resonance type can be upgraded a maximum of 3 times to upgrade the effect, and it's often a very good idea to focus on one or two particular types of blood at the beginning of a match.

Note: each successive upgrade effect replaces the previous one, rather than adding to it. So tier 2 Choleric will give you a total of +25% melee damage, NOT +35% (10+25) melee damage.

You can see your Blood Resonance points and slots remaining under your health bar. In this example, I have 3 points in Teal and 3 in Purple, and I've one point left over which I can assign to Pink or Orange.

How to get more Resonance slots

In the bottom-left corner of your screen, just under your health bar, you can see your different Blood Resonance points and slots available. To begin with, you can only gain a maximum of 3 Resonance points across any of the four blood types. So you can put all three points into one type, or split them up across multiple types.

However, you can upgrade the total number of slots available to you by Diablerising opponents. Diablerie is when you interact with a knocked enemy in order to finish them off. Doing so heals you and also gives you an extra Resonance slot. You can only get this through Diablerie - just shooting or meleeing them to death won't do the trick.

By Diablerising multiple opponents you can upgrade your Resonance slots to a maximum of 7 - much better than the 3 you began the game with. However, bear in mind that you still can't put more than 3 slots in any particular Resonance type. Once again, I'd recommend you focus on upgrading two Blood Resonance types to full rather than splitting them up across all four colours.

What is the best Blood Resonance type?

There's no particular best Blood Resonance type to go for, because it depends on your choice of Bloodhunt character. If you're a Vandal, for example, you'll have an edge in melee combat thanks to your damage reduction passive, so it makes sense to prioritise the Orange (Choleric) Resonance type. If you want to play a slightly more careful match, then Pink (Sanguine) is a great bet.

Here are the two Blood Resonance types I'd recommend for each archetype:

Brute: Purple, then Orange

Purple, then Orange Vandal: Orange, then Purple

Orange, then Purple Prowler: Pink, then Purple

Pink, then Purple Saboteur: Pink, then Purple

Pink, then Purple Siren: Orange, then Teal

Orange, then Teal Muse: Pink, then Teal

But I'd always recommend maxing out the first Resonance type before moving onto the next one, if possible. The tier 3 upgrade for each Resonance type is very strong so you'll want to activate it as soon as possible in the match.

That's all you need to know about the tricky concept of Blood Resonance types in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt! You're now a certified bloodsucker. Congratulations. But if you've been having some trouble staying alive in a city filled with enemy vampires, be sure to check out our list of Bloodhunt tips and tricks to gain an edge in combat and survival.