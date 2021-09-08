If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bloodhunt Blood Resonance types: feeding on Mortals explained

Here are the different Blood Resonance types in Bloodhunt and what they do
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A player in Bloodhunt clings to a wall and looks down below at a group of mortals being fed upon by a vampire.

Want to learn what the different Blood Resonance types in Bloodhunt do? It's possibly the most complex and novel system in Sharkmob's new vampiric Battle Royale, but it's important to understand, because the choice of mortals upon whom you feed will determine how your character grows in strength throughout a match.

Below we'll walk you through the four different types of Blood Resonance in Bloodhunt, the effects that each one bestows upon you, and which are the best types of blood for each vampire type. We'll also explain how to increase the number of Blood Resonance points you can obtain over the course of a match.

On this page:

Bloodhunt Blood Resonance types

Certain mortals in Bloodhunt have Resonant blood. You can see which mortals have Resonant blood by tapping your Heightened Senses button to scan your surroundings. There are four different types of Blood Resonance, and each one is signified by a different colour: Teal, Purple, Pink, or Orange.

If you feed on a mortal with Resonant blood, you'll gain a point in that Blood Resonance type. Each type gives you a different type of benefit which lasts until the end of the match. Below you can see what each type actually does.

Here are the four different Blood Resonance types in Bloodhunt:

  • Teal (Phlegmatic): reduces the cooldown of your Archetype Skill (-10%, -25%, -50%).
  • Purple (Melancholic): reduces the cooldown of your Clan Skill (-10%, -25%, -50%).
  • Pink (Sanguine): increases your Health Regeneration per second (0.5, 1.5, 3.0).
  • Orange (Choleric): increases your Melee Damage (+10%, +25%, +50%).

Each Blood Resonance type can be upgraded a maximum of 3 times to upgrade the effect, and it's often a very good idea to focus on one or two particular types of blood at the beginning of a match.

Note: each successive upgrade effect replaces the previous one, rather than adding to it. So tier 2 Choleric will give you a total of +25% melee damage, NOT +35% (10+25) melee damage.

A section of the Bloodhunt UI in the bottom-left which shows health and Blood Resonance points and slots.
You can see your Blood Resonance points and slots remaining under your health bar. In this example, I have 3 points in Teal and 3 in Purple, and I've one point left over which I can assign to Pink or Orange.

How to get more Resonance slots

In the bottom-left corner of your screen, just under your health bar, you can see your different Blood Resonance points and slots available. To begin with, you can only gain a maximum of 3 Resonance points across any of the four blood types. So you can put all three points into one type, or split them up across multiple types.

However, you can upgrade the total number of slots available to you by Diablerising opponents. Diablerie is when you interact with a knocked enemy in order to finish them off. Doing so heals you and also gives you an extra Resonance slot. You can only get this through Diablerie - just shooting or meleeing them to death won't do the trick.

By Diablerising multiple opponents you can upgrade your Resonance slots to a maximum of 7 - much better than the 3 you began the game with. However, bear in mind that you still can't put more than 3 slots in any particular Resonance type. Once again, I'd recommend you focus on upgrading two Blood Resonance types to full rather than splitting them up across all four colours.

Feeding upon a mortal with Blood Resonance in Bloodhunt.

What is the best Blood Resonance type?

There's no particular best Blood Resonance type to go for, because it depends on your choice of Bloodhunt character. If you're a Vandal, for example, you'll have an edge in melee combat thanks to your damage reduction passive, so it makes sense to prioritise the Orange (Choleric) Resonance type. If you want to play a slightly more careful match, then Pink (Sanguine) is a great bet.

Here are the two Blood Resonance types I'd recommend for each archetype:

  • Brute: Purple, then Orange
  • Vandal: Orange, then Purple
  • Prowler: Pink, then Purple
  • Saboteur: Pink, then Purple
  • Siren: Orange, then Teal
  • Muse: Pink, then Teal

But I'd always recommend maxing out the first Resonance type before moving onto the next one, if possible. The tier 3 upgrade for each Resonance type is very strong so you'll want to activate it as soon as possible in the match.

That's all you need to know about the tricky concept of Blood Resonance types in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt! You're now a certified bloodsucker. Congratulations. But if you've been having some trouble staying alive in a city filled with enemy vampires, be sure to check out our list of Bloodhunt tips and tricks to gain an edge in combat and survival.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch