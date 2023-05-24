If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

WD's Black SN770 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is down to £43.99 for a 1TB size

A historic low price for a blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

wd black sn770 nvme ssd without listed capacity
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

WD's SN770 SSD is one of the very best value options on the market, combining a PCIe 4.0 interface, sequential read speeds up to 5150MB/s and an aggressive pricing strategy that makes it extremely affordable to add to your PC or PS5. Today this drive has dropped to a new low on Amazon UK, where a 1TB model will cost you £43.99 and the 2TB size is just £99.98. Either way, you're getting a great value SSD that performs impressively for gaming.

The Rock Paper Shotgun SN770 review is sensibly required reading for anyone considering this drive, but I'll post an extract here to give you a flavour of this TLC DRAM-less drive's real-world performance:

The Black SN770 can be blazingly fast in the right conditions, including when loading games. Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Cozumel mission loaded from the Black SN770 in a scant 9.39 seconds, a full second faster than the Black SN750 SE and even a couple of blinks faster than the Black SN850. It also posted an excellent write speed result, 3352MB/s, in CrystalDiskMark’s 8 queue/8 thread random benchmark. That’s faster than both of its WD stablemates as well as the Samsung 980 Pro, another higher-end PCIe 4.0 SSD. Its 236.6MB/s result in the AS SSD 4K write test is also one of the highest I’ve got on record.

That review ends by bemoaning the pricing of the drive - can you believe that this SSD used to cost £144 for a 1TB model, and now it's £100 below RRP?! Given this steep reduction, the SN770 is an obviously excellent choice, and I'd encourage you to pick one up if you're in the market for more gaming storage.

In the meantime, I'll be petitioning James to add the SN770 to the big list of recommended RPS gaming SSDs - after all, with the significantly slower SN570 ranked first in that article costing £39.95, I think it's time to give the SN770 its due.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch