WD's SN850x 4TB SSD now costs less in the UK than the 2TB model did for Black Friday

The WD SN850x is our top PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming recommendation, so I thought I'd let you know that the gigantic 4TB model has reached a new low price over at Overclockers in the UK. That price is £245, which for context is the same as the 2TB model cost for Black Friday last year.

The SN850x is a drive that we tend to cover fairly frequently, as it tends to be priced aggressively versus other top PCIe 4.0 SSDs and it's one that we look out for given that we recommend it, so I'll keep the write-up of this model brief. In short, this is one of two fastest SSDs we've ever tested, even outperforming early PCIe 5.0 models and only coming up short against Samsung's 990 Pro (which isn't available in a 4TB capacity). That speed means shorter loading times for games and your operating system, extremely rapid transfers from one high-speed drive to another, and the ability to do things like record 4K video directly to the drive for sustained periods that other drives simply cannot do.

As you might expect, this supremacy is reflected in the drive's quoted speeds, which are listed at an impressive 7300MB/s for sequential reads, 6600MB/s for sequential writes, 1.2M IOPS for random reads and 1.1M IOPS for random writes. Endurance is impressive for this 4TB model at 2400TBW, and the drive is protected by a five-year warranty.

Note that this drive is a great choice for PS5 as well as PC, although we recommend you fit an NVMe heatsink for use in the Sony console.

All things considered then, this is an awesome deal for the SN850x in this titanic capacity, and it's well worth considering as the ultimate storage upgrade.