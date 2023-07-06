WD's SN850x SSD is our top pick for gaming - and it's down to £128 for 2TB today

The WD Black SN850x is our choice for the best PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for gaming, so I thought you might want to know that the 2TB non-heatsink model is down to £128 at Amazon. That's a £21 reduction from the price in May,

In terms of specs, we're looking at a PCIe 4.0 drive that offers 7300MB/s reads and 6900MB/s writes - just about the limit of the PCIe 4.0 interface. We mentioned the 1.2M IOPS random reads figure in the intro, which is amongst the fastest we've ever recorded, but the 1.1M IOPS of random writes are also impressive - and mean that this drive is just as capable for content creation (eg 4K video production) as it is for gaming.

Elsewhere, the SN850x is more or less as you'd expect. It loads games very quickly, it boots up Windows quite rapidly, and with 2TB of capacity you don't have to be constantly deleting games and redownloading them. Reviews of the drive are strong, offering a sizeable boost over the erstwhile WD SN850, and generally the SN850x is up there with the Samsung 990 Pro as the fastest SSD on the market.

If you want to use this drive at its full speed, you'll need a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard - which includes models made in the last three years, more or less - but the drive can also be used in a PS5 if you prefer. Sony recommends adding a heatsink to the drive if you're using it in a PS5, so you might want to add an £8 one that I've used and can recommend.

I think that just about does it - I hope this deal was helpful, and stay tuned for more as we discover them!