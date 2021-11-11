We should see more of Bethesda's Starfield next summer

Starfield is a very long way away - actually, it's set to release exactly one year from today. We know a little about Bethesda's upcoming space RPG already, and last night director Todd Howard revealed a few more titbits about what's in store. During a Q&A on Reddit, he talked about the game's character creator, mod support and potential robot companions, as well as mentioned that the developers plan on showing more Starfield next summer.

When asked if Starfield will have any "groundbreaking innovations" that will set a bar for future RPGs, Howard said they'd prefer to show that, rather than talk about it.

"We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer," he said. "We're happy with the advancements we've been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game."

Ooh, that's so far away. I'm looking forward to it though. One thing I'm hoping Starfield will do better with is character creation, and it seems I'm not alone. I've been so disappointed in the last few RPGs I've played with this, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Mass Effect: Andromeda. I reckon Fallout 4 has one of the better creators (at least of Bethesda's library), and that came out six years ago.

Howard mentions that he's "really excited for what the team have done with character creation" in Starfield. Folks will be able to choose a background, skills and more. "You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we've recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice," he adds.

As for all you modders and mod-users, Howard also said Bethesda plan on adding "full mod support" like their previous games. "Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it," he said.

Lastly, he said the game will have robot companions, "kind of". Very cryptic. That thread devolves into conversation about Fallout: New Vegas's Fisto, so uh, perhaps we shouldn't look too deep into that one just yet.

Starfield is set to arrive exactly a year from today, on November 11th, 2022. I wonder, in 11 more years, will we be celebrating Starfield's 10th anniversary with its XXth new edition like we did with Skyrim today? Man, maybe we'll even see a trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 by 2032.